In recent months, Twitter users were promised the option of being able to download their tweets archive from day one of their Twitter existence. The feature now seems to have become a reality. The archive version was apparently rolled out a few days ago but only for a few users as a test group.

Some Twitter users who received a mail from the micro-blogging site, obviously tweeted about it and indicated where one might find it – at the bottom of the Settings page. The log of old tweets has left quite a few red-faced in light of the discovery of their former selves. From tweeting in third person to funny short hand, the archive is a treasure trove of nascent tweeting.

Twitter has clarified that a mail will go out to all when the archive is ready. Once the mail goes live, users can download a zip file in HTML format and voila! your tweets will appear in calendar format.This will allow you browse your content month-wise and will include a search feature.