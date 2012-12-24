Curiosity is a new series on Discovery Channel that uncovers the truth behind many of life’s most challenging questions. In the upcoming episode, Brainwashed, three doctors conduct an experiment to find out if a person could be hypnotised into becoming an assassin. From 185 volunteers, the doctors zero in on their candidate with the help of various experiments. In an interview with Indulge, Dr Jeff Kieliszewski, a forensic psychologist takes stock of the human mind and and his role:

Your job on the show?

One of my tasks was to try to determine whether there were people who were faking it as there were a lot of people who like to be on television.

Did anything shock you?

There’s an experiment where we put people under hypnosis and then submerge their entire body into a bath of ice water. Typically, when people get into a bath of ice water, their heart rate increases. There was one subject who was hypnotised and told the bath would be warm and relaxing, and when he sat down in the bath tub, his heart rate went down and stayed down. We actually had to remove him from the bath tub because there was a risk of tissue damage.

Did Brainwashed have any impact on you?

It reinforced the idea to me that we know a lot about the human mind, but there are many things we don’t know about its capabilities.

Brainwashed airs today at 8 pm on Discovery Channel.