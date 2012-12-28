Diabetics Dezire, which began in Chennai in 2003 and launched an outlet in the city in 2007, is expanding the healthy sweet option with another outlet at Road No 12, Banjara Hills. Diabetics Dezire Natural Sugar substitute is available in sachets of five grams and a 250 grams carton. The sugar can be used to sweeten anything from tea, juice and sweets. They also have a range of low glycerin sweets, cakes, cookies, jams and squashes to choose from.

Besides diabetics, the sugar substitute is also an option for calorie- conscious and obese people. For more information, contact 98480 13466.