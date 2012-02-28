HYDERABAD: Demolition of a structure in a disputed land at Miyapur by unidentified persons led to mild tension on Monday. With the name of home minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy’s son cropping up in the demolition, the minister ordered a probe into the incident.

According to police, a realtor, Mohd Moinuddin of Erragadda, was in possession of more than one acre at Madinaguda in Miyapur where he was running an industry. A couple of years back, one Narayana Rao and others claimed the land and the dispute is presently in the High Court. The court ordered status quo over the matter.

Moinuddin lodged a complaint on Monday alleging that unidentified persons trespassed into the disputed land and demolished a building even as the matter was pending in the court. He named Narayana Rao and his associates as suspects. He said more than 30 people barged into the site. They tied up the four security guards there and confined them in a room before bulldozing the structure.

Meanwhile, it was alleged in some news channels that home minister’s son Karthik Reddy was involved in the incident.