HYDERABAD: Telugu Desam MLA P Keshav has challenged the state government to say that the one-acre land allotted by APIIC to Bhuviteja Enterprises at Nanankramguda during YSR rule was in accordance with rules.

On Friday Keshav, along with mediapersons, visited the land where the firm is constructing a multi-storeyed building after taking permission to set up a petrol pump. Challenging that he would produce all necessary evidence to prove his allegations, Keshav wanted the government to respond to his demand.

