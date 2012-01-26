HYDERABAD: Research Ethics Education is the key to responsible clinical research in India and around the world. In an effort to further that, experts from India and the US came together to share their views and perception on the state of Ethical Research and to discuss ways to enhance the responsible conduct of research in India. Present at the discussion were Professor Kakarla Subba Rao, former director of Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr B Sesikaran of the National Institute of Nutrition and managing director and Chairman of Global Hospitals, Dr Ravindranath, among others.

Part of the discussions was an initiative programme — the CITI Programme, which has been adapted for keeping the Indian culture and context in mind. This educational programme ( CITI-India ) is web-based and is available to all research centers in India. It is being conducted in Collaboration with the Sri Ramachandra University, Chennai and the CITI Programme of Miami, U.S.A.

Global hospitals will be conducting a workshop programme in collaboration with CITI-Inida & CRS to create awareness among people with regards to ethical conduct in biomedical research.