HYDERABAD: A Special Police Officer who suffered severe injuries in a road accident on Republic Day, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. The SPO from Medak district, Ch Mallanna (42) was attached with the West Zone police.

As part of his duties in Golconda on January 26, he attended Republic Day celebrations. After the function, he along with a constable of the Golconda police station, Nagesh went to the police headquarters at Petlaburg to fill petrol in their bike.

While returning to Golconda on their two-wheeler, they fell down on the road at Moghul-ka-Nala after a pedestrian came in their way. "The driver applied sudden brakes to avoid hitting the pedestrian and lost control over the vehicle and fell down. A tipper coming from behind ran over Mallanna while the constable suffered minor injuries,'' Langer Houz police sub-inspector P Mahesh Goud said. Mallana, who was undergoing treatment at the Osmania Hospital succumbed to injuries on Monday. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Mallana had served in the army for more than 18 years and after retirement he joined the Special Police three years back