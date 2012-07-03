With the holy month of Ramzan about to begin in a little over two weeks, people in the Old City have begun their shopping for Eid-ul-fitr. Most of the shoppers are those who purchase cloth to get clothes stitched later on, while some buy the same or ready-made garments to give as ‘Zakat’ (charity) to the poor.

For traders, Ramzan fever begins at least a month early. “We stock garments four months in advance, as we are manufacturers as well, but usually most traders stock their garments a month in advance,” says Hamed Mohiuddin, managing director of Maqdoom Brothers Pvt. Ltd. His store is known for its designer wear and for this year, customers have as many as 1000 new designs to choose from. He hopes that this time would be different from the last few years. “Due to different reasons, including political instability, business was hit in the last few years,” he points out.

“Now is the time when people, who want to pray in the month, purchase garments. Many, who want to avoid the trouble later on, also buy clothes now,” says Narsing Rao, a cloth merchant and proprietor of NR Enterprises. He too echoes the view of Mohiuddin that the last few years hadn’t been as good for business. “There is increasing competition and these days, people also tend to buy branded clothes from showrooms rather than shops in the Old City. In the past, there used to be just a few hundred shops. Now there are thousands,” he explains.

Most of the cloth merchants hope that business will revive this year as there haven’t been any disturbances so far. “The rush picks up after at least five days into fasting, as people usually start shopping after finishing the Taravi prayers,” says Mohsin Ali, who works in Kashish, a designer store. He laments that business at the main market in the Old City has come down due to frequent disturbances, and says the increasing living costs have only made matters worse.