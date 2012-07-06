With the rains trumping summer out, if you think that’s the last you’ve seen of Hyderabad’s fashionable college crowd, guess again. With the clouds coming in, the cities youth have traded in their pumps and platforms for flats and trendy rubber shoes. Adding colour to the monsoon gloom, funky colours and bold apparel patterns are making an appearance in college corridors.

Want to know more about the fashion makeover? Here’s a few style tips from the teens themselves.

The Look

Says Anuraga, a third year Mass Communication student, “I mostly get out with shorts, a tee and flip flops. Use bright colours like yellow, pink and so on. For the hair-do, a high pony, side braid or just a simple bun will help keep the tresses out of the rain yet look really cool. When it’s slightly cold and wet outside, wrap a stole around or put on a shrug. Try and avoid full-length pants as they can get wet and messy. For accessorising, colourful bangles, a bracelet, or even a simple necklace will do the trick. One accessory is just enough to complete an outfit. You’ll hardly find anyone with heavy beaded stuff. No matter what it is, keep the style light and simple!”

Teaching style

However, it isn’t just the students who are enjoying the season, teachers are having their fun too. Says a faculty member from St Francis college, “As a teacher we have to follow a proper dress code which means we have to wear saris. But, we always go for light and simple cotton saris. Outside campus, we mostly end up wearing churidars and kurtis. Heavy jewellery is definitely out of fashion. Instead a light piece of jewellery and a small hand-bag are the best accessories that go with most things.”

Complement the look

Monika, a third year student at St. Francis says, “I always go for very light make up because it fits just fine when the summer is almost over and the monsoon is just kicking in. Simple and bright coloured clothes are my mantra. When it comes to a bag, I say go green! Jute looks really cool or even a simple cotton bag with a little paint on it. Try to avoid anything heavy and too dark. In this weather, flats look great. Heels turn out to be too tacky and it’s definitely a no for me. All that kind of stuff suits festivals and parties but not the regular look. I make sure that my clothes are mostly cotton based because it’s perfect for this season. A light jacket is just fine when I feel chilly.”