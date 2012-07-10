It is quite often that people associate design with culture. Like how carpets with either floral or dome-shaped motifs are used to depict Mughal culture, white furniture is usually considered Italian and huge open windows are termed as 'French windows'. However, of late, contemporary designers are blending more than one of these forms and are coming up with quirky ideas that sure demand more than just a glance.

One such exhibition, New Olds, which is currently on at the Salar Jung Museum, exemplifies this. It is curated by Volker Albus in association with the Institut für Auslandsbeziehungen e.V. (ifa). This exhibition looks at aspects of the 'new' and the 'old' in a range of objects and groups of objects, discusses differences and new combinations, presents trends in recycling and redesign, and looks at the transformation of classics and traditional designs, using new ways and new materials.

New Olds bridges the gap between tradition and innovation, with the help of sixty exhibits, that explore the relationship between designs and culture, to give it a very refreshing contemporary feel. Many of the motifs seen at the expo are sold as 'new', but actually derive their origin from a historical context. They are self-contained products of one country or culture, interpreted in a novel way, without losing their traditional essence.

It took about forty-five designers and their teams from countries including Germany, Europe and USA to put together these evolved forms of furniture. And not just evolved or inspired, these designs are funky and quirky.

For example, one such exhibit at the expo might just look like a simple table ensemble. But, a closer look at the legs of the table reveals that it has been made from three different tables, redesigned from old and broken furniture.

Among the whole lot of 60 exhibits, here is a rundown of the six most innovative ones.

38 layers

What just looks like a block of wooden sculpture, it is much more than just a show-piece. Silvia Knüppel’s commode allows for or even demands playful usage. Consisting of a total of 38 layers of loosely stacked plywood sheets which can be pushed sideways and up against each other, it provides countless opportunities for storage. The boards can even be moved or hung out diagonally

1000 Chairs

In this praticular piece of furniture, designers Niels Kerkkamp, Sven Lamme bring together about seven centimeter wide parts of five different chairs, made of plywood to make a new chair altogether.

Light bulb

Pieke Bergmans recognises the basic module in lighting technology in this modified light bulb designed by her. It is an enlarged and a reshaped version, which helps in reflecting its own symmetrical and technical form in an all new classic way. The result is something completely new, which might well enable this classic to survive in a new guise

Book shelf or book’s shelf?

Designing a shelf with books is something one would not think of. Making books the major component and also the constructive element of this piece of furniture, Werner Aisslinger introduces us to a way to make use of old and really heavy coffee table books. Applying a simple construction principle of joints, brackets and T's, he uses books as the base, the layers and also the walls of the shelves

Hammock

The German word for hammock is Hängematte, which means hanging mat. Designer Ines Kaaga weaves a concave net, hung at each end onto poles. Made of rubber, this hammock is suitable for all the new domestic landscapes that are increasingly becoming an alternative to pre-planned or standard apartments

PuzzlePerser

A look at this piece of 'jig-saw puzzle-like-carpet' by Katrin Sonnleitner brings really fond childhood memories. It has a pattern and also has all the pieces that have to be put together. The only difference is that it is made of hard rubber, lined with fabric, and produces an adaptation of the classic carpet when put together.