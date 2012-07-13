Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) mayor M. Majid Hussain warned private hospitals of legal action if they create panic over Dengue among public.

Responding to media reports about the spread of Dengue in the city, the mayor said six out of the seven cases reported as Dengue have not been confirmed, and one case has been diagnosed with suspicious symptoms of Dengue by the Health wing of GHMC.

The mayor said it is unfortunate that the private hospitals are creating panic for their own profit. He said it is the duty of every hospital to bring any suspicious cases of Dengue to the notice of government authorities.