For two-and-a-half years now, Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja have been turning bathing suits into body art in the country. Thanks to their unforgiving cuts and bold designs, many celebrities and fashion-forward women have taken it up as a personal challenge to ‘wear’ a Shivan & Narresh swimsuit and not the other way around. That they have succeeded is evident, for the duo has opened another new store, this one in Mumbai, and plans are on to find a unique address in Hyderabad as well.

What you get

While the fine lycra suits are available at several retail points across the country - the new store in Mumbai, described by many as the ‘white box’, serves as a gallery for the team’s ‘art’. Plus, you can access their customised swimsuit service (pret) and Handcraft (only five pieces per design). ‘‘Indian women usually feel shy in a bathing suit,’’ admits Narresh, the creative head of the brand, adding, ‘‘They should realise that they are blessed with curvaceous and feminine bodies.’’ For a fee, the brand’s swimsuit service at the store allows clients to make personal changes to a design they fancy - from adding a shoulder or changing the colour (mauve, black, grey and nude are the popular shades this season) or covering up or showing more skin. All swimsuits have stitch-free surfaces and the limited edition suits come in fine lycra as thin as georgette or crepe, with embellishment in resin or Swarovski Elements - the latter certainly works on a luxury cruise or for a new bride who wants to show off a bit. And let’s not forget their original lycra saris - tailored, with pockets or with 15 draping options. The good news? The label is accessible to women in other cities, via email and phone, and an online store is coming up later this year.

Priced from Rs 6,000 onwards for pret, Rs 36,000 onwards for the Handcraft, and Rs 14,000 onwards for the costume jewellery. Details: 022 26483773