Fire breaks out at SBI branch

Computers and furniture were gutted in a fire that broke out from the State Bank of India (SBI) in Vanasthalipuram here on Saturday.

Police said at around 3.30 am, flames started emanating from the bank that is located opposite the police station.

The night guard posted at the station noticed the flames and alerted the police, who in turn informed the fire service officials.

All records and bank lockers were safe but the computers and furniture were gutted.

The mishap allegedly took place due to a short circuit.

In another mishap, plywood material and machinery were reduced to ashes in a fire that broke out at Mahalakshmi Industries in Nacharam here on Saturday.

No causalities were reported. The fire was sparked due to a short circuit.