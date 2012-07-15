Home Cities Hyderabad

Fire breaks out at SBI branch

Published: 15th July 2012 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2012 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

 Computers and furniture were gutted in a fire that broke out from the State Bank of India (SBI) in Vanasthalipuram here on Saturday.

 Police said at around 3.30 am, flames started emanating from the bank that is located opposite the police station.

The night guard posted at the station noticed the flames and alerted the police, who in turn informed the fire service officials.

All records and bank lockers were safe but the computers and furniture were gutted.

The mishap allegedly took place due to a short circuit.

In another mishap, plywood material and machinery were reduced to ashes in a fire that broke out at Mahalakshmi Industries in Nacharam here on Saturday.

No causalities were reported.  The fire was sparked due to a short circuit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp