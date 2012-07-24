A 14-year-old girl went missing from her home in Abids. Police said they received a complaint from G John, a resident of Boggulakunta, stating that his daughter G Swetha (14), a student, had left home to meet his elder daughter in Secunderabad on July 16 but neither did she meet her elder sister nor returned home. He made a vain attempt to search her. The details of the missing girl are as follows: height 5 ft, build medium, complexion medium with oval face and black hair. She was wearing a green punjabi dress when she left home. She knows Telugu and Hindi. If anybody finds any information about her, he or she may inform police at 9490598904.