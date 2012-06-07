The temperatures in the city finally dipped below the 40 degree Celsius mark to record a maximum of 38.3 degree celsius on Wednesday. As the south west monsoon has arrived in Kerala, the Hyderabad meteorological centre predicts rains in the city in the next four days.

“Presently the monsoon has reached interior Karnataka and south Tamil Nadu. In the enxt three days, it would reach Rayalaseema, until then we cannot make any predictions regarding the amount of rainfall the state would receive this season,” said S Venkateswara Rao, met officer at the Hyderabad centre. According to him, the positive indication was the rapid advancement of monsoon clouds even though they have been delayed by five days this year. “The monsoon clouds are advancing very rapidly. It is a good sign. The maximum temperatures in the city would dip to around 34 degree celsius by the end of this month,” he said. The temperatures would hover around 38 degree celsius in the next couple of days with partly cloudy skies.