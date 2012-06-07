To mobilise support from Hyderabadis for their ongoing crusade against corruption, Team Anna members, Kiran Bedi, Arvind Kejriwal and Gopal Rai, will visit the city on June 13 and address a public meeting at the Wesley College grounds the same evening.

Announcing the tentative schedule of their visit at a press conference here on Wednesday, the reception committee members of the India Against Corruption, Hyderabad chapter, said the trio will arrive on 13th morning and hold a meeting with the local volunteers till noon. “Later, they will head to the Wesley College for a public meeting at 5 p.m which might be followed by a candle march. Thereafter, they will meet partner NGOs and independent groups in the city,” said Krishna Kishore, Hari Babu, C Chandrasekhar and Ram Kumar Tiwari, members of the reception committee.

The IAC is expecting at least a 10,000 crowd for the public meeting through the capacity of the college grounds is just about 5,000. “This is probably the first time that a public meeting with the core committee members of IAC is being held in Hyderabad. Considering the recent developments, Hyderabad can now be called the ‘corruption capital of India’. We have to make sure this trend does not continue,” said C Chandrashekar, founder of IAC, Hyderabad and an RTI activist.

Hari Babu, member of IAC and also an RTI activist, said, “Till now only the executive and legislature were corrupted. But, with the recent allegations against a CBI special court judge Pattabhiram, it appears that even the judiciary is vulnerable. We want people in Hyderabad also to be equally responsible and contribute their bit to curb corruption.” The members also released a poster for the public meeting.

The Hyderabad chapter, its members said, would make efforts to bring Anna Hazare himself to the city and hold another public meeting.