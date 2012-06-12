GHMC commissioner MT Krishna Babu on Monday briefed a team from the World Bank on the development of slums under the Jawaharlal Nehru Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) and the Rajiv Awaz Yojana (RAY).

The team, comprising Patricia Annez, Advisor, World Bank, Vasudha Thawakar, urban analyst and VK Phatak, retired chief planner and consultant to the World Bank, later visited residential colonies constructed under the JNNURM at Phoolbagh (Basheerbagh), Unnikota (Musheerabad) and Chandranagar (Basheerbagh) and interacted with the beneficiaries.

In his power-point presentation, the commissioner explained to them that the GHMC had prepared an abstract plan to make the city slum-free within a span of five years. The estimated cost for the same is `12,054 crore.

He also informed them that at present, the GHMC has 1,476 slums out of which 1,179 are notified. “There are 985 slums in the core area of MCH covering around 66 percent of the population and 491 slums in the peripheral areas covering 34 percent of the population,” he said.

He said 12 percent of the GHMC area is occupied by slums and 26 percent of the population is living in those slums.

The commissioner said the GHMC is planning to relocate 16 slums which are on tank beds and on hazardous locations in order to protect the lakes from further encroachments.