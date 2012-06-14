Polavaram bids: Last date extended

Express News Service By

The state government on Wednesday extended the last date for filing of tenders to Polavaram project up to July 5.

The due date for opening of price bids was correspondingly extended up to July 16.

Tenders for construction of dam, spillway and excavation of foundation of 960 MW hydro power station of Indira Sagar Polavaram project were invited on April 16.

Initially, the last date for submission of bids was fixed as June 15. The decision to extend the last date was taken following representations by several prospective bidders.