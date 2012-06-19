Renowned choreographer and celebrity judge of Sony TV Dance Dance and Zee TV’s Dance India Dance will be conducting a workshop at the city-based events academy Rachnoutsav, located at Banjara Hills at 3:30pm today. Being organised as part of a series of celebrity workshops by the recently launched academy, the workshop is aimed at giving the student community a perspective and glimpse into event management and wedding planning industry. There is no entry fee to attend the workshop and anybody can enroll for it. However, prior registration is a must on a first-cum-first-registered basis. To register contact the academy on 9849012241, 9848012241 or register online at www.rachnoutsaveventsacademy.com.

Terence Lewis is an Indian choreographer. He is internationally trained and specialises in Indian folk, contemporary and neo-classical dance forms. He is also a choreographer in Bollywood films and musicals. The dancer has also choreographed a number of stage shows, Indian contemporary performances, Bollywood shows, corporate launches, Broadway Westend musicals, feature films, several popular music videos, and has appeared in many advertisements. Terence won the American Choreography Award for his excellent choreography for songs of the movie Lagaan along with Saroj Khan, Raju Khan, Ganesh Hegde and Vaibhavi Merchant. He was the mentor for the Dance India Dance season 2 winner, Shakti Mohan. He has choreographed international stage shows, mega Bollywood shows, corporate launches, Broadway Westend musicals, feature films, ads and music videos. He is the first Indian to receive the prestigious Dance WEB Scholarship, representing India in Vienna, Austria. Terence represented Asia at the International Choreographers’ Meet at the TANZ platform, Stuttgart, Germany. He is also a teacher at Impulstanz Festival at Vienna, Austria since 2007-08, teaching Bollywood and Indian contemporary dance.

