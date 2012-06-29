A class 9 girl student in the old city area of Hyderabad was allegedly gagged with an adhesive tape by her principal and teachers for talking in the class. The incident allegedly took place on Wednesday afternoon after the principal found the teenager talking during class.

The student of the Sam British School was also allegedly made to stand outside her classroom for almost five hours with the tape on her mouth.

Her parents apparently came to know about the incident after the girl came back home in tears. The parents later lodged a complaint against the school principal and one of the teachers.

Police are investigating the incident and have registered case under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code. The case has been registered in the Dabeerpura Police Station of Hyderabad.