HYDERABAD: A day after the court had denied anticipatory bail to realtor Gowri Shankar Gupta, his family members and associates, the police on Sunday intensified their search for the accused for alleged duping of DLF Universal Limited to the tune of `280 crore.

Though the court granted conditional bail to seven accused, GS Gupta and another person, Gopal Gupta, were not given bail.

Police suspect that those granted conditional bail might not turn up in the court within 10 days as ordained.

“They might fear that they would be questioned which might help in nabbing the two main accused,'' an investigator said.

Special teams have been trying to track GS Gupta and his family members who have been at large after DLF officials lodged a cheating case against them.

The sleuths are trying to identify the close relatives of Gupta, a majority of whom live in North India, to get information about the accused.

Investigators are trying to know whether the accused have visited or contacted them for shelter.

A watch is also being kept on the residences of Gupta's close relatives and their phone calls and police officials are confident that the accused can not go hiding for long.

“With a Look Out Circular having been issued against the accused, it is unlikely that they can move out of the country.

They can't hide for long, more so when they have business interests in the city,'' a police officer said.

Police also want to know how Gupta's firms managed to have DLF sign agreements one after the other even after the latter had been duped.