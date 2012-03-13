HYDERABAD: An answer sheet, which was submitted by an Intermediate student to the invigilator at an examination centre here on Monday, was found missing. While the student and the chief invigilator of the centre lodged complaints with the police blaming each other for the missing of the answer sheet, officials of the Board of Intermediate Education intervened and solved the problem.

Malakpet inspector of police Satyanarayana said Ooha, who appeared for the second-year zoology examination at Sri Ideal Junior College at Dilsukhnagar, submitted the answer-sheet to the invigilator, Chandrakala, at the end of the examination. ``When the invigilator was checking the answer sheets at the end of the examination, he found them to be one less than the number of candidates appeared. She informed her superior of the matter.’’ When the invigilator and the student lodged complaints, board officials rushed to the police station.