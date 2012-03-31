HYDERABAD: Chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy directed officials of all departments concerned on Friday to take up development of the Kondaveedu Fort in Guntur district into a great historical monument and international tourist attraction immediately.

The fort is situated 1,700 feet (520 m) above the mean sea level on a hillock at Kondaveedu village in the Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency of Guntur district.

Apart from the main fort, there are two other forts nearby.

Reviewing the progress of work on the fort with ministers and top officials at the Secretariat, the chief minister asked the departments to take up the ghat road and complete it at the earliest and asked the forests department to get the necessary clearance.

The roads and buildings department has sanctioned Rs 5 crore, panchayat raj department Rs 3 crore and the archaeology department proposes works worth Rs 3.35 crore.

The tourism department will take up sound & light programme, food courts and other development works.

The chief minister directed that laying of ghat road from Phirangipuram to Puttakota should be taken up at the earliest, restoration of the path of steps on the western side and temple structures will be renovated and the hill fort will be beautified.

The total length of the proposed ghat road is about 5 km and the forest department officials assured that necessary clearance would be given as soon as possible.

The chief minister said that Kondaveedu Fort is a historical monument and should be developed as a tourist attraction. All the temple structures along the fort should be reconstructed and monuments renovated, he said.