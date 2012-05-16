HYDERABAD: Prof Sunaina Singh, the new vicechancellor of the English and Foreign Languages University (Eflu) , on Tuesday interacted with the students and sought their cooperation in solving their problems.

The students wished her all the best and brought to her notice several issues that needed to be resolved before the commencement of the academic year this August. This is the first of such interaction as the vice-chancellor is keen to meet more number of students.

“I will be meeting more students to personally know their problems in the coming days,” she said, adding that she had called for a meeting with the hostel authorities immediately to look into the students’ complaints.

Earlier, speaking at a press conference, she admitted that there would not be any radical changes in the near future as the prospectus and courses for the coming academic year had already been decided.

“I do not want to disturb the proceedings in a radical manner.

There is no hurry. All the possible areas to be explored will be studied. There will be a gradual change,” she said. Talking about the expansion of the university, she said, “I want each campus to focus in any particular area. This would lead to mobility of students within the country apart from the international mobility of students.

”