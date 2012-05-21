HYDERABAD: Residential house owners in Hyderabad may have to cough up more property tax soon. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has begun the exercise to increase property tax, including for residential properties, from the current financial year itself.

Enough hints to this effect were dropped at the GHMC General Body meeting on Saturday where GHMC Commissioner M T Krishna Babu informed the members that the civic body would take up a scientific study and rationalise property tax. The survey is going to be completed by the end of September.

If property tax on residential properties is increased, over 11 lakh property owners would have to pay more. As of now, there are 12.5 lakh assessed properties in GHMC limits. Of them, 1.50 lakh are commercial properties and the rest fall under residential category.

The XIIIth Finance Commission recommended that local bodies optimise property tax, if need be, by using geographic information system (GIS) for mapping properties and compiling a comprehensive database. Accordingly, the GHMC has initiated the process of mapping the properties in the twin cities using GIS.

Speaking to City Express, GHMC officials, however, said general revision of property tax has not yet been taken up this year. As per Section 226 of the GHMC Act, the commissioner should prepare new assessment books at least once every five years. In respect of residential properties, the general revision was last taken up in 2001-02 in peripheral circles but in the twin cities, no general revision has been taken up till date.

After the formation of the GHMC in 2007, the revision of non-residential properties was taken up in October the same year. Property tax rates will be fixed on the basis of a scientific method, which takes into account the prevailing rental values of 20 per cent rental buildings and fixing monthly rental value (MRV) per square feet in plinth area for various categories of buildings in each zone.