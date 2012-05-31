HYDERABAD: Langerhouz police on Wednesday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of an auto driver and seized swords from them.

According to police, they nabbed Shaik Feroz (25), an auto driver and Shaik Afroz (20), a salesman, both are brothers and residents of Hassan Nagar in Cyberabad for killing Mohammed Taher Khan, another auto driver on May 23.

Police said father of the accused has four wives, and Amjad and Sultan are his first wife’s son.

The accused are the sons of his second wife.

Sultan is registered as a historysheeter at Tappachabutra police station.

Following rivalry cropped up between the accused and Sultan, the latter along with his gang member Nayeem hatched a plan to eliminate Afroz.

Sultan sought assistance of the deceased, Mohammed Taher Khan, to kill Afroz.

Earlier, Afroz and Taher Khan involved in a verbal duel on picking up passengers from Rethi Bowli auto stand.

“On May 23, the accused reached Rethibowli auto stand, looking for Sultan.

They exchanged heated arguments with Taher Khan and attacked the latter with swords,’’ said ACP T Naga Raj Kumar.