From poodles to Pomeranians, Golden Retrievers to Irish Setters, Afghan Hounds to Dachshunds, the Thangevelu Stadium was filled with over a hundred animal cries on Sunday. Over 300 dogs, Indian and exotic breeds, and their caretakers from across the country gathered to participate in the 91st and 92nd All Breeds Championship Dog Shows, organised by the Andhra Pradesh Kennel Club.

As part of the championship, the dogs were judged against their respective breed standards. The dogs competed with each other in their respective breeds, after which the one nearest to the standard won the “Best of Breed”. Each breed has a written standard that is accepted around the world.

Moving on from standards, the main criteria taken into consideration is the fact that dogs, irrespective of the purpose they are bred for, are meant to co-exist with man.

After a winner was selected from each group, they had to compete further with winners from the other breeds to attain the “Best in show” title. The other awards that were given away were “Best in Show Bred in India” and the “Best Puppy in Show” awards. The championship was judged by Joy McFarlane from South Africa and Radhakrishnan from India. The competition was still going on when reports last came in.

The AP Kennel Club has been organising dog shows for the last six decades, with an objective not just to promote pure bred dogs, but also make pet-keeping a hobby.