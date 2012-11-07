If you’re the kind of person who uses an app for everything on your Android phone, chances are that you are that many times unsafe in the virtual world.

A recently released survey by cybersecurity giant Bit9 indicates that 26 per cent of apps available in Google Play are “suspicious” or “questionable.”

Its report, “Pausing Goolge Play,” released last week, catalogues detailed information on more than 400,000 of the 600,000 currently available apps within Google Play.

As per their analysis, an average mobile device user has 41 apps installed, which means that a minimum of 10 apps could pose risks to their personal data, including location, information on the phone and even account information.

It was found that 42 per cent of all apps access location data (GPS), 31 per cent access phone calls or phone numbers, 26 per cent have access to personal information, 9 per cent use permissions that can result in financial charges to the user, and 1 per cent have access to account information.

What’s even more spooky is that 72 per cent of all Android apps (more than 290,000) access at least one high-risk permission.

Bit9 also discovered that 71 per cent of apps in the sample (293,496) are free, and when running a search for the term “Angry Birds”, of the 115 apps that featured the key words, only four were from Rovio Mobile, the official Angry Birds developer.

The access to user information means that there is higher likelihood of apps tracking users’ location and accessing a phone’s address book.

With Android having a 75 per cent share of all smartphone devices worldwide, the access to information is a goldmine for hackers and malware.

Details: www.bit9.com/pausing-google-play