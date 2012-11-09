Just as Olympic Games bring people together from across the globe, the Delphic Games of modern era unite people of all nations and cultures. The only difference between the two is that the Olympics do so through sports while the Delphic Games do so via arts.

Launching the National Delphic Council of India (NDCI) and appointing Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader Kavitha as its first president, J Christian B Kirsch, secretary-general, International Delphic Council (IDC), Berlin, on Thursday said the Delphic Games aim to promote dialogue between all cultures, based on centuries old traditions dating back to ancient Greece.

“Across the globe, they offer outstanding representatives of arts and culture a unique stage for competing, lecturing, presenting and for an intercultural exchange of ideas,” he said.

Kavitha said, “Delphic Games try to unite countries beyond borders. The idea is to bring back peace into the world. This is a beautiful platform and I have an opportunity to showcase the diversity of our country to the world.” Further, she said her team would utilise the platform to introduce all the traditional and special games of India to the world.

As of today, 12 countries are part of the IDC. However, Christian Kirsch, also founder of modern Delphic Games, maintains that they are ahead of their own expectations. “Compared to International Olympic Council (IOC), we are far ahead. Because we are in a different era and we have technology with us. In the next 10 years, I see NDCI as a strong column of world culture.”

The Games are conducted in six categories namely Acoustic Arts, Performing Arts, Lingual Arts, Visual Arts, Social Arts, Ecological Arts, ranging from singing and dancing to Landscape and city planning, preservation and conservation of nature, buildings, memorials and monuments.

Delphic Games were conducted first in 1997 in Georgia, followed by 2000 (Russia), 2003 (Germany), 2005(Malaysia), 2007 (Philiphines), 2009 (Korea) and 2011 (South Africa). The next venue will be Delphi in Greece next year.