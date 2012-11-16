In a shocking incident, two dead lizards were found in oil packets in Yemmiganur town on Thursday.

According to sources, M Suprasad, a teacher, purchased two oil packets at Vijayalaxmi kirana shop at SC colony in Yemmiganur. On opening one of the packets he was shocked to find a dead lizard in it.

He was aghast to find another dead lizard in the other packet. He later lodged a complaint with the municipal commissioner.

It is learnt that the packets were produced by Santhoshimaata Oil Packing Industry at Ramanammapet in Kakinada.