In a rare case, a male baby was born with three cut-off fingers on his left hand and injuries on his body at Modern Government Maternity Hospital at Petlaburz in Hyderabad on Sunday. Doctors called it a case of Amniotic Band Syndrome, a congenital disorder caused by entrapment of fetal parts in fibrous amniotic bands while the baby in womb, leading to malformation even amputation of body parts.

Dr M Suvarna, superintendent of the hospital said, “ It was a normal delivery. But, the baby was born with cut-off fingers due to Amniotic Band Syndrome. Luckily, he survived without any major injury inside or outside his body,” adding that no such case has been seen in the last 30-year history of the hospital after 1985.

Briefing on the syndrome, Suvarna said it is a congenital disorder that occurs when a tear is made in the inner layer of the amniotic sac that holds the baby in the womb. It results in band-like fibrous threads of the sac floating in the amniotic fluid with the baby. These bands can entangle the baby’s body and impair blood circulation, cause deformities or even amputate parts of the body.

Babies having the syndrome may be born with deformed, missing or webbed fingers and toes. The area of banding appears as a deep grove in the flesh as if the appendages are tied with a tight rubber band, she said.

The boy was born to R Mamatha (19), a resident of Ameerpet village of Maheshwaram mandal in Ranga Reddy district. Mamatha was admitted in the hospital on Saturday and gave birth to the baby boy on Sunday.

There were rumours that the newborn was attacked by a cat. But, The hospital has denied the same.“The baby and his mother are fine and they are undergoing treatment in the nursery for the newborn babies at the hospital,” said Veerash, father of the newborn.

The newborn will be shifted to Niloufer hospital on Tuesday after all the medical reports are submitted to the state government, said the hospital superintendent.

What is Amniotic Band Syndrome ?

It is a rare congenital disorder that occurs when a tear is made in the inner layer of the amniotic sac that holds the baby in mother’s womb. The tear results in band-like fibrous threads of the sac floating in the amniotic fluid with the baby.

Symptoms

* Difficult to confirm before birth as hard to detect in ultrasound test

Effects

* Restricts the movement of baby in womb

* Impair blood circulation

* Cause deformities or even amputate body parts

* Deformed, missing, or webbed fingers and toes

* Swelling joints and club foot

Treatment

* Plastic surgery

to treat deformity

* Physical and occupational therapy after birth

* Fetal surgery, if the syndrome detected in uterus.