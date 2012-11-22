“I’m happy Kasab’s gone,” said Ajay Singh as tears came to him.

‘’Such people are harmful to humanity. They have no right to live. They only cause grief to many people.

” It wasn’t long before Ajay Singh’s happiness faded and gave way to pain as he relived the death of his uncle Lakshmi Narayan Goel on Nov.27, 2008.

“Our life has changed drastically since then. My uncle was my guide, my source of inspiration,” he said.

He says people don’t understand why the families of 26/11 victims are disappointed that justice took four long years to catch up with Kasab.

“I can’t describe the agony it caused to us. Only those whose lives are touched by such tragedies understand the pain. The government was not sensitive to it at all.”

Laxmi Narayan Goel is survived by his wife and four daughters, the youngest of whom was unmarried at the time of his death. With great difficulty the extended family was able to get her married.

“It is distressing to see how life changes when a person so close to you suddenly passes away,” said Singh.

The fact that the main perpetrators of the 26/11 massacre are still at large troubles him.

“Those people should be hanged too.”

Laxmi Narayan Goel was a pillar of strenth for Singh’s family too as the latter’s father had been sick from a long time.

“My father passed away a few years ago, and back then my uncle used to take care of my family too. He would help us and also guide me,” Singh said.

The much-awaited hanging may be celebrated by many, but for the families of the victims, the scars will forever remain.