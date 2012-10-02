Home Cities Hyderabad

The gift that keeps giving

How many times in a day do we just think of ourselves and forget about doing something for others? Well, quite a few times. However, with the fourth year of Joy of Giving week beginning today in the city, Hyderabadis will have a chance to contribute towards the week-long philanthropic activities.

Addressing a press conference in the city, one of the founding volunteers of Joy of Giving, Venkat Krishnan, who flew down from Mumbai for the events, said, “Joy of Giving is a festival of philanthropy. It started in 2009 with a group of around 20-30 people getting together from different cities to do something for the society and its people.” Since then, the concept of Joy of Giving has spread to many cities across the country, making it a national festival of giving.

Also present at the event were Consul General Katherine Dhanani, U.S. Consulate General, Hyderabad and actor-producer Lakshmi Manchu, among others. So, if you want to do your bit for the society, go ahead and participate in one or more of the following Joy of Giving events, because there’s no better joy than the joy of giving. For details, contact 079 - 30401919 or log onto www.joyofgivingweek.org.

What you can do

*  Sitare Zameen Par: A one day sports event for special children will be held at LB Indoor Stadium on October 8

* Seven Days-Seven Givings: GENPACT will organise events and raise donations to help 250 children at RK Homes. Students of Auroras Business School have planned a campaign to collect one item per day to help the needy. Rotary members of District 3150 will conduct a mega-collection drive and talent show for orphaned children in the locality. One item per day will be collected and donated to orphanages, old age homes, homeless shelters, etc.

* Shadow a CEO: Students can bid for an opportunity to spend a day shadowing a CEO of their choice. Funds generated from this initiative will go towards a charity of the CEO’s choice. The biding process will include an open auction conducted online from October 5 to 16

* Trek2Help: Svechha Foundation will organise two Trek2help projects to provide solar lamps to villages with no electricity

* A day with kids: Passionate Foundation has adopted a Government Primary school at Bowenpally and will organise a day of painting, cooking and other fun activities

Seven days, Seven events

* Hyderabad Marriott Hotel and Convention Center and Courtyard by Marriott will be celebrating the Joy of Giving week with seven different events.

* Marriott home: Guests can make monetary contributions throughout the week in denominations of `50, `100 or `500. Proceeds will go to the Marirott Home, which houses underpriveleged kids

* Collection of toys: The hotel will collect toys and clothes for the orphans at Ayusha Nilayam from October 3 to 8. Collection bins will be placed in the lobbies of both hotels

* Blood and eye donation camp: They will organise a blood donation camp and an eye pledging camp with Mohan Foundation on October 4

* Distribution of lunches to the homeless: They will distribute packed lunches to the homeless and the less fortunate people across the city on October 5

* Switch off engines: The hotel will organise a programme to raise awareness about air pollution by requesting the drivers to switch off their vehicle engines at traffic signals on October 6

* Plant a tree: The hotel will plant trees at a school in Bowenpally on October 7

* Traffic police appreciation: Employees from the hotel will go around the city to thank Hyderabad’s traffic cops for their work and hand over beverages on October 8

