Guru Nanak Medical Centre in Secunderabad, a unit of Guru Nanak Charitable Trust, which has been offering medical services to the economically poor and downtrodden sections of society for five years, has decided to provide free treatment to all out-patients and free generic medicines to them without any charges.

The decision was taken on Sunday on the occasion of the centres completion of five years in public health service. The centre will have three new facilities _ TMT, EEG and PFT. Till now, MRI, TMT, EEG and PFT have been being done at other diagnostic centres on charitable basis.

GNMC chairman S.Baldev Singh Bagga and secretary S.Avatar Singh told reporters here on Sunday that GNMC would hold health camps at all the Gurudwaras in Greater Hyderabad for people of all communities, establish GNMC units at other Gurudwaras, set up a facility for heart angiography (on charitable basis), create physiotherapy facilities, set up an ophthalmic theatre and set up a dialysis unit in the next one year.

Baldev Singh said that the medical centre, a non-profit charitable organisation, had modern equipment and was offering services in pathology, cardiology, orthopaedics, gynaecology, ophthalmology, dermatology, dental, ENT, etc at low cost. The number of beneficiaries have increased from 50,000 in the fourth year to around 60,000 in the fifth year of operation, and the worth of services rendered to the poor and the needy was Rs 2.5 crore, he said.