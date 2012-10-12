A 27-year-old youth from the state who was working in Scotland was shot dead by his girlfriend’s brother. Even as the incident took place a few days ago, the news came to light on Thursday when the victim’s parents received the information about the murder.

The victim was identified as Malineni Dileep, native of Lingaraopuram village, Yadlapadu in Guntur district. According to sources, Dileep had completed his higher education in engineering in USA and had shifted to Scotland a few months ago.

He reportedly fell in love with a Scotland-based girl wanted to get married to her. But when they asked for consent, both sets of parents refused.

On October 5, when Dileep was sleeping in his house at Aberdeen, his girlfriend’s brother sneaked in and shot him. He died on the spot. Initially, police had suspected that he committed suicide. But doctors who conducted postmortem found a bullet in his body and confirmed it was murder.