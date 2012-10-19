The proposed gas pipeline between Iran and India will take time to be a reality.

Mohammad Jawad Mohammadzadeh, vice-president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, said his country will be able to lay the line only till its borders by the end of this year. “That is the first stage of the project. For it to progress further, it is up to the two neighbouring countries (India and Pakistan) to sort out the matter,” he said.

Addressing a press conference at the Iranian Consulate here on Thursday, he said the pipeline works were delayed due to legal issues. “However, it is our responsibility to get the line till our border, after that both India and Pakistan have to discuss it,” he stressed.

On the traffic between Hyderabad and Iran, he said, “We are looking to increase the number of direct flights between Hyderabad and Mashhad, the second largest city in Iran. The preliminary works are over and a few airlines are coming forward to run the flights.”

The Iranian leader was in the city to attend the ongoing biodiversity conference.

He also explained that various projects between the two countries had been progressing well and pointed at the increased bilateral trade which now stands at $ 15.8 billion a year.

He said there were plans to increase trade in medical and chemical industries between India and Iran.

“I see a strong resemblance in culture and art. India-Iran ties and relationships have also been strengthened over the years in spite of many detractors being present,” Jawad said.

On the sanctions imposed on his country, he replied that they did not have an impact on his country.