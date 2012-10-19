Unidentified persons entered five shops in two places and decamped with Rs 40,000 cash, computer spare parts and other valuable materials in Secunderabad on Thursday.Four of the incidents took place at Parklane and one at Pan Bazar in Mahankali police station limits.

“Around 4 am, robbers entered two computer hardware stores and two cloth stores located at Parklane by cutting the shutters with gas cutters. They absconded with computer spare parts and other valuable materials.

In another incident, thieves entered a cloth store located at Pan Bazar and fled with Rs 40,000 cash,” Mahankali inspector S Ranga Rao.

Locals noticed the opened shutters at Parklane and informed the shop owners, who in turn alerted the police. Police rushed to the spot along with sniffer dogs and clues teams and collected some samples.