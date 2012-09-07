World record-holder Dinaz Vervetwala performed with 1,600 school children from the Glendale Academy and Springfields for yet another world record for “most people performing star jumps” and “most people performing jump squats.” This is her second Guinness world record attempt to motivate the city of Hyderabad on fitness. They star jumps were for for two minutes and jump squats for one minute.

This event was her effort to kick-start her campaign - “the world’s largest exercise class” which is scheduled to be held on September 15, at the People’s Plaza, Necklace Road. Participation for the event from varied sections of the society has already been confirmed, including the Hyderabad Public School, Oakridge International, Glendale International, Sreenidhi International, Meridian School, the Consulate of the United States of America, among others.

Registrations are open at www.dinazs.com/events.html or at any one of dinaz’s fitness studios (banjara hills / somajiguda/ marredpally/ himayatnagar /gachibowli.

For more details, contact: 9912222518 / 040-23314607.