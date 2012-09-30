The bogus ration cards can be surrendered to the concerned authorities for the next one week. Officials expect to complete the programme of voluntary surrender by October 15, civil supplies commissioner Harpreet Singh said.

Civil supplies department director T Chiranjeevulu said vigilance and enforcement officials will initiate a special drive from October 15 to weed out the menace. “Legal action will be taken against holders of fake ration cards,” he added.

With the surrender of an estimated seven lakh bogus ration cards by October 15, the state government is expected to save around Rs 40 crore a month. As many as 5.85 lakh bogus ration cards have been surrendered to state civil supplies department by people and dealers of fair price shops in the past two months. Department officials expect a surrender of another one lakh fake ration cards in the next week.