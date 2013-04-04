Start off with chaats, starters, soup and welcome drinks and indulge into the yummy desserts at the Kailash Parbat’s Lunch Buffet. Four kinds of salads, accompanied by papads and a variety of pickles make the buffet even more interesting.

The main course, a feast in itself includes a spread in oriental, continental, Chinese, Italian and Indian. On the whole there are nine different varieties to binge on. Special packages are offered for groups. The price of the buffet starts off at Rs 299+ taxes (Monday - Friday) and Rs 399 + taxes (Saturday-Sunday). The highlight of the buffet is the special kiddies buffet (for kids between 3 years and 10 years). For reservations or other details, contact: 040-23558856/57