Many times in altered and deep states of meditation I have encountered this shining white flame and many individual white lights contained in it signifying the white flame as God or Creator and the small lights as the monads or the individual sparks.

A monad is consciousness plus matter. The Monad is the jivatma of Indian philosophy, the Purusha of the Samkya, the particularised self of the Vedanta. While the roots of their life are on the Adi plane, the Monads themselves dwell on the Anupadaka plane. No English equivalent exists for Anupadaka which means without vesture or without clothing or without any additional veil.

The Monads are in tune with and respond to the divine vibrations of the Adi plane, but are not in tune with and do not respond to the vibrations of the lower planes,. The divine light or Lord of the Adi plane is in tune with the vibrations of all the lower planes. These Monads have not yet been made perfect through suffering. Hence each of the Monads is to go forth into matter in order to be sown in weakness that he may be raised in power.

Whilst omniscient, omnipresent on his own plane - the Anupadaka - he is unconscious on all the others, he is to veil his glory in matter that blinds him, in order that he may become omniscient, omnipresent, on all planes, able to answer all divine vibrations in the universe, instead of only to those of the highest levels. As the Monads derive their being from the Divine Light of the Adi plane, the will of the Divine Light is also the will of the Monads.

Hence the whole process of the evolution of the individual ‘I’ is an activity chosen by the Monads themselves. We are here in the world of matter, because we as Monads, willed to live, we are Self moved, Self determined.

The next stage is the forming of the 5 lower planes i.e., atmic, buddhic, mental (consisting of causal and lower mental), astral and the physical planes. This stage of development also brings with it evolved beings, at various stages of development, who are the typical inhabitants of these planes.

These beings have been brought over by the divine light which manifests on the Adi plane from a preceding evolution. They are now sent to inhabit the plane for which their development fits them, they co-operate with the work of the divine light and later with man in the general scheme of evolution. There are many grades of these beings known by different names in various religions for example the Angels of Christianity or the Dewas or shining ones of the Hindus. The 330 million Gods of the Vedas belong to this category. These beings of various grades inhabit the various planes below the Anupadaka plane.

The next phase of study is the constitution of man as Monad, Ego and Personality. The fragment of Divine life known as the Monad, manifests itself upon the plane of atma as the triple spirit. The spirit itself, remains upon its own plane, that of atma. The second that of intuition, or pure reason, as it is sometimes called puts itself down one level and expresses itself through the matter of the plane of buddhi. The third aspect that of intelligence, puts itself down two planes, and expresses itself through the matter of the higher mental or causal plane. The expression of the Monad, on the planes of atma, buddhi and causal, is the ego or individuality,. Individual means that which is not divisible without loss of identity, subsisting as one and individuality is defined as separate and distinct existence. The ego expresses itself in the lower planes as a personality, which is also triple in its manifestation and is, moreover, an accurate reflection of the arrangement of the ego. But, like other reflections it reverses itself. Intelligence of the causal plane reflects itself as thought in the lower mental plane. Pure reason, or buddhi, reflects itself in the astral body and in some way much more difficult to comprehend, the spirit or atma reflects itself on the physical plane.

The article is taken from the book, “Life Beyond Death”