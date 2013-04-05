The Task Force police arrested two persons with fake Indian currency and seized notes in the denomination of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500, amounting to total Rs 5.90 lakh. Two other accused are at large.

While Mohammed Arif, resident of Rein Bazar in the city and Inam-ul-Haq, a farm labourer from Kisnapur Jagittula village, West Bengal, were arrested, Maimul Sheik, a native of West Bengal and Ghouse, resident of the city, are absconding.