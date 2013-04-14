What has prompted finance minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy to tongue-lash at YS Jagan Mohan Reddy so strongly? Why has Anam, who did not criticise Jagan when Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao and Dharmana Prasada Rao were charged by the CBI in the illegal assets case, started blaming the family of YSR, his former boss, all of a sudden?

According to Congress insiders, Ramanarayana Reddy now thinks the ambiguous stand, being adopted by the Congress against the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s family, is taking a heavy toll on the electoral fortunes of the Congress in the state. Anam feels the party’s soft approach towards YSR and hard stance towards his son Jagan Mohan Reddy are creating confusion among Congress cadres.

Moreover, inclusion of the names of ministers in CBI chargesheets in connection with Jagan’s assets case has become a handicap for the Congress to corner Jagan over corruption charges.

The finance minister, along with some of his Cabinet colleagues, has decided to shed the ambiguous stance and take a clear aggressive posture to protect the electoral fortunes of the party, sources said.

“Praising Rajasekhara Reddy and heaping abuse at his son is doing more harm to the party than good. Our stand of excluding YSR from corruption charges is making the people believe that all the welfare schemes, being implemented by the state government, were conceived by Rajasekhara Reddy. Hence, we have decided not to spare the former chief minister hereafter, while exposing the corruption of Jagan,” said a senior Congress leader.

In the wake of growing dissatisfaction among party leaders over the ineffectiveness of the party leadership in containing the growing influence of Jagan, chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues are learnt to have decided to go all out in attacking Jagan.

According to close aides of Ramanarayana Reddy, another reason for his outburst at Jagan is that the finance minister could not swallow his younger brother Jayakumar Reddy’s decision to join the YSRC. Ramanarayana Reddy, who feels suffocated with the conflict within his family following Jayakumar’s decision, is said to have resolved to launch a broadside at YSR’s family.

Apart from this, Congress leaders now acknowedge that Jagan’s party has made a dent into the vote bank of the ruling party by attracting Reddys, Dalits and minorities into its fold. Hence, the top leaders in the state Congress have now decided to go all out against Jagan. In tune with this new line, Congress leaders have stepped up attack on Jagan on Saturday.