The Task Force police foiled an attempt on the life of a businessman and arrested three persons including a Central Reserve Police Force constable in Banjara Hills here on Saturday.

On a tip-off, the police nabbed the accused at Nandi Nagar in Banjara Hills.

The police claimed that the trio, Vara Laxmi Manohar Rao, Thokala Babu and Bandi Vijaya Kiran (CRPF constable), were on their way to murder mining businessman Amarender Reddy, a resident of Banjara Hills, over a Sainikpuri land dispute. They seized two country-made pistols, one country revolver, 11 live rounds, nine empty rounds and four mobiles from them.

Police said Manohara Rao had struck a deal for Rs 25 lakh with the other two to kill Amarender Reddy.

Reddy divided his land into plots and sold them to about 120 members.

There is a court case pending over the land.

One of the plot owners, Laxmi Manohar Rao of Warangal, formed an association of plot owners and fought the legal battle but there was no outcome. Frustrated, he and others plotted to kill Reddy.

Rao hired Thokala Babu, who has contacts with some former Naxalites, to settle the issue by threatening or eliminating Amarender Reddy. Babu roped in one of his relatives, Vijaya Kiran, a CRPF constable, who was introduced as Maoist Suryam.

According to the police, Vijay Kiran and Bandi Rambabu earlier tried to eliminate Amarender Reddy on Feb 9 by entering his house but could not locate him there.