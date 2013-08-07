Women are more persuasive than men and are better at problem solving and decision making. “Strong interpersonal skills, flexibility, and empathy help them in leadership roles,” said Sulajja Firodia Motwani, vice-chairman, Kinetic Engineering, here on Monday.

Speaking at a meet on “Is leadership in a woman’s DNA?”, organised by the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), Motwani opined that leadership is a trait that is acquired and not something that one is born with. Women are also team workers and are willing to take more risks, she added.The event was attended by about 400 women from across the city.