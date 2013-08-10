The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority proposes land pooling of 250 acres to 300 acres within the 1-km-wide belt on either side of the Growth Corridor area abutting the Outer Ring Road.

The scheme gives an option to landowners to become partners in development without losing their land or being deprived of livelihood.

They can contribute a part of their lands to development of common roads and amenities area and get, in return, greater utility and value for the remaining part of their land through better access, improved public facilities and infrastructure.

HMDA wants landowners to submit their willingness in the form of expression of interest (EOI) to HMDA metropolitan commissioner Neerabh Kumar Prasad in the prescribed format by September 16. It will conduct a pre-EOI meeting in the Conference Hall of HMDA at Tarnaka at 3 pm on August 24 and 31 to explain the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) and the guidelines and clarifications.

The HMDA has prepared Metropolitan Development Plan-2031 for an area of 6,000 sq.km outside the ORR project area.

As per the plan, a town planning scheme will be preparaed for development of urbanisable areas.

Speaking to Express, HMDA planning consultant AV Bhide said that if landowners submitted their willingness from a maximum area abutting the ORR, the area would be taken under LPS scheme as a pilot project. “If the response is good and encouraging, more such projects will be taken up in the near future.”

Bhide said that to promote efficient, sustainable and equitable development in urban areas, LPS is a mechanism to pool the land and to pave way for planned development of urbanisable areas as per the notified master plan.

Bhide said that land pooling involves assembly of land parcels into developable land parcels, appropriate land required for public purposes provide it with required infrastructure in a planned manner and to return the reconstituted land to the owners after deducting the cost of the provision of the infrastructure and public places by the sale of some of the serviced land.

The land losers will get the reconstituted developed land with access in the same proportion and thus become partners in development.

The scheme is broadly self- financing and can be implemented with willingness of a majority of landowners as detailed in the guidelines, he added.