Water Board to Approach Magistrates Directly

To overcome the delay in registering cases by the respective Station House Officers (SHOs) against water defaulters and illegal water connection holders in the Greater Hyderabad limits, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has decided to file cases before the magistrates on its own with required documentary evidences.

A decision to this effect was taken during a review meeting of the water board recently which was chaired by the board’s managing director J Syamala Rao.

All the general managers have been issued directions to file cases against the defaulters and illegal connections before the SHO concerned, if he declines to register the cases, the general managers should then file the cases before the magistrate directly with required documentary evidences.

OSDfor Revenue Recovery Act Prabhakar has been asked to coordinate with general managers on registering the cases against the defaulters, officials said.

