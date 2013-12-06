The bandh called by TRS in Telangana region on Thursday, to oppose move to create Rayala Telangana, evoked good response in the city while the shutdown was near-total and peaceful in Telangana districts, police said.

The bandh was supported by CPI, CPI (ML-New Democracy) and the BJP.

Roads in the city looked almost deserted. All the city buses were off the roads, with Telangana RTC employees fully supporting the bandh. Mahathma Gandhi Bus Station and Jubilee Bus Station wore a deserted look with some travellers caught unawares waiting patiently for the services to resume. Koti, Abids, Nampally, Dilshuknagar, Mehdipatnam and other important bus stands in the city wore a deserted look.

In the morning, even autorickshaws did not ply with several autorickshaw unions supporting the bandh. . However, MMTS and railway services were not affected.

Educational institutions in the twin cities remained closed and exams that were due on Thursday in Osmania University were postponed for a later date. Majority of the commercial establishments were closed till afternoon, but at places, shops were opened. Banks and petrol stations functioned at many places.

Protests and Arrests: TRS activists led by their leader and MLA Etela Rajender staged a protest demonstration at Jubilee Bus station. Tomatoes and eggs were pelted at the YSRC chief Jagan’s convoy nearANGRAU. Police immediately apprehended the students. BJP activists led by G Kishan Reddy and Bandaru Dattatreya also staged protests at RTC crossroads. At Narayanguda crossroads, CPI activists led by their state secretary K Narayana burnt the Centre in effigy.