Home Cities Hyderabad

Pollka decider

Get quick votes with image sharing to help you make the right decision

Published: 12th December 2013 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2013 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

No need to tear your hair out the next time you cannot decide on the right pair of sunglasses. Just log on to Pollka.com and sort out your worries with the help of your friends. Designed by Kochi-based Reubro, the app offers instant opinions on anything you may be confused about. “Say you’re confused about what to get for your friend’s birthday. You can post a question on Pollka by ‘creating a poll’. The option that gets the maximum number of votes is what the most popular choice is,” Reuben says, adding that the app plays on the idea of wisdom of crowds because “asking a crowd of people for an answer will give you a more ‘correct’ answer than asking a few!”

Voting rights

Although it comprises closed groups that comprise only people you have allowed on, Pollka can be used to tap into a larger crowd of people you may know. And don’t worry about the random responses from creepy web users, as the administration will review spam or any reported messages. “We have created one administrator, who has the provision to view the polls and other activities on Pollka. Any inappropriate content will be automatically taken off before it gets published,” Reuben assures us.

Anything goes

With over 40,000 opinions already given on the mobile app, it has earned itself a spot on the top 10 apps on the Apple store in India. “What’s different is that Pollka lets you ask questions about anything under the sun - right from what to eat for breakfast to what to wear for a dinner party,” he concludes.

Details: itunes.apple.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp