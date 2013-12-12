Pollka decider

No need to tear your hair out the next time you cannot decide on the right pair of sunglasses. Just log on to Pollka.com and sort out your worries with the help of your friends. Designed by Kochi-based Reubro, the app offers instant opinions on anything you may be confused about. “Say you’re confused about what to get for your friend’s birthday. You can post a question on Pollka by ‘creating a poll’. The option that gets the maximum number of votes is what the most popular choice is,” Reuben says, adding that the app plays on the idea of wisdom of crowds because “asking a crowd of people for an answer will give you a more ‘correct’ answer than asking a few!”

Voting rights

Although it comprises closed groups that comprise only people you have allowed on, Pollka can be used to tap into a larger crowd of people you may know. And don’t worry about the random responses from creepy web users, as the administration will review spam or any reported messages. “We have created one administrator, who has the provision to view the polls and other activities on Pollka. Any inappropriate content will be automatically taken off before it gets published,” Reuben assures us.

Anything goes

With over 40,000 opinions already given on the mobile app, it has earned itself a spot on the top 10 apps on the Apple store in India. “What’s different is that Pollka lets you ask questions about anything under the sun - right from what to eat for breakfast to what to wear for a dinner party,” he concludes.

