Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad, is inviting applications for admission into MBA course for 2014-16.

The intake procedure is through CAT, GMAT and GRE scores followed by a group discussion and personal interview.

For more information visit www.cms.nalsar.ac.in or contact Centre for Management Studies, Nalsar University of Law, Shameerpet on phones 40-234398408 /409.

Nalsar invites leaders from the industry to interact with students and deliberate on latest issues that need attention.